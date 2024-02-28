Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures returning for 41st season

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Families can once again hit Lake Mead for Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures.

The company said that starting today, they are returning to their full operational schedule.

"For more than four decades, these tours have provided countless visitors with premier views of the Hoover Dam and Mike O'Callaghan Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge," said Chad Taylor, director of marketing and guest experience, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. "From first-time rafters to guests returning season after season, Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures guarantees to provide visitors with lifelong memories."

The company offers Hoover Dam Raft and Postcard Tours on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Guests who take the raft tour between Feb. 28 and March 3 will also get to try Chef Lynn's gourmet cinnamon rolls when they check in and guests will be eligible to win prizes during check-in giveaways.

