Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Hip-hop tour featuring LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ice-T, and Salt-N-Pepa coming to Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Force Live Tour
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 21:27:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several hip-hop icons are coming to the valley as part of Live Nation's The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour.

That stands for Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy.

Live Nation said it's a celebration of hip-hop, which the company said is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The company said LL Cool J will headline the tour and this is his first arena tour in 30 years.

"It's proof that our culture is more viable than ever," the Grammy award winner said. "Get ready for some non-stop beats and rhymes."

He helped select which artists will take the stage with him in each city.

Here in Las Vegas, he'll be joined by The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Salt-N-Pepa, Ice-T, and Rakim.

The show is set for September 2.

Verizon customers will have access to a special pre-sale event for select shows that runs through Tuesday at noon to Thursday at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday at noon to Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH