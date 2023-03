LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To those about to rock, we salute you.

Five bands are getting ready to take the stage in Henderson for the Battle of the Bands.

The finalists include Secos, Radical West, Valley of Fire, Arrlo, and November Ave. You can get to learn more about the bands here.

The bands will compete to win cash prizes up to $1,500 and the chance to perform at future city events like Hot Rod Days.

The event is free to attend and the fun kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.