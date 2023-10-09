Watch Now
Henderson's 10th annual Zombie 5K run and 1-mile walk returns to Cornerstone Park

Henderson 2023 Zombie 5K
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 16:12:30-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson officials are calling The Walking Dead and other Halloween enthusiasts to head to Cornerstone Park this weekend for the 10th annual Zombie 5K Run and 1-mile walk.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants can pre-register for the 5K for $45 and the 1-mile walk for $25 now through Friday, Oct. 13. Participants can also register on the day of the race for an additional $5.

City officials are encouraging participants to wear their favorite Halloween costumers or a member of the undead. Volunteers will also be dressed like zombies and "stalk" participants.

Medals and souvenir t-shirts are guaranteed for the first 300 participants.

You can learn more, including how to purchase tickets, here.

