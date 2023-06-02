Henderson to host free, three-day cultural festival to celebrate Juneteenth

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson will host a three-day festival of "music, community, and culture" in recognition of Juneteenth on June 16 at Water Street Plaza.

Juneteenth derives its name from the combination of "June" and "nineteen" to honor the order given by Major General Gordon Granger in 1865, proclaiming freedom for all African slaves in Texas.

The day was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

The festival in Henderson is being organized in partnership with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation of Nevada, starting with a flag-raising ceremony on Friday, June 5.

According to a news release, the festival will feature music, dance, and cultural performances as well as plays and poetry on the following days:

