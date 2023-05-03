Henderson Symphony Orchestra performing The Empire Strikes Back on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Symphony Orchestra wants to take Star Wars fans to a galaxy far, far away all from the comfort of their seats at the Dollar Loan Center.

On Thursday, the orchestra will play the film score for The Empire Strikes Back while the movie is shown live.

It's part of a partnership with Disney Concerts.

Officials with the Dollar Loan Center said Disney merchandise will be on sale and characters will be there so you can capture the perfect photo.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $29.

Prepaid parking is $12 and parking will be $15 at the event.