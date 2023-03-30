Henderson Symphony Orchestra hosts Young Artists Concert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is featuring local talent through their Young Artists Concert.

The organization said it's a chance for young musicians to perform with an orchestra and it's the first time for many of them.

Young artists are taking the stage at the @HendersonSymph Young Artists Concert! ✨ This FREE concert let's young musicians perform with an orchestra and show of their talents! 🎻🎼



🗓 March 31 | 7:30pm

📍Pinecrest Sloan Canyon Academy



Learn more at: https://t.co/cIEzSTnNUw pic.twitter.com/RaOB0087gF — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) March 16, 2023

Winners of the Young Artists competition who will be taking the stage include oboe player Alexander Vakov, cellist Antonio McDonald, pianiast Nirav Banerji, clarinet player Brennan FIschl, violinist Lucas Jiang, and pianist Aspen Stevens.

"Unlike most competitions, the HSO offers complete freedom of choice of repertoire, which gives young artists the chance to be creative and allows teachers to work with students in a more didactic way," Alexandra Arrieche, music director of the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, said. "The Young Artists Concert is one of the highlights of the HSO's season and helps develop amazing local talent."

The concert is free and open to the public.

It's on Friday, March 31 at the Pinecrest Sloan Canyon Academy.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.