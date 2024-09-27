Henderson Symphony Orchestra announces 2024-2025 season, includes free shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Fantasy" is the theme for the Henderson Symphony Orchestra's 2024-2025 season.

"Artists have a unique ability to create imaginary worlds, blending together elements of reality and fantasy to construct spaces that transcend the ordinary," said Alexandra Arrieche, the group's music director and conductor. "Through their creativity, they transform thoughts and emotions into vivid landscapes, characters, and narratives that invite others to explore and experience the extraordinary. These worlds, whether expressed through visual art, literature, music, or other forms, often reflect the artist’s inner vision, cultural influences, and personal experiences.”

Between September 2024 and June 2025, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform 10 concerts and many of them are free and open to the public.

The first one kicks off on Friday, with a "Frozen" movie concert at the Water Street Plaza, which starts at 8 p.m. While the movie is playing, the orchestra will perform the score live.

Sept. 27 - "Frozen" Movie Concert - 8 p.m. - Water Street Plaza

Nov. 2 - Veterans Day Performance - 10 a.m. - Water Street Plaza Amphitheater

Nov. 30 - Holiday Tree Lighting - 6 p.m. - Water Street Plaza

Feb. 27 - Fairytales Concert - 7:30 p.m. - UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall

March 28 - Young Artists Concert - 7:30 p.m. - Location to be determined

April 3 - Concert 4 Kids - Time and location to be determined

May 2 - "Jaws" Movie Concert - 7:30 p.m. - Cadence Park

June 6 - John Williams Movie Music Concert - 7:30 p.m. - Lee's Family Forum

You can also catch the following concerts, which you will need a ticket for. However, prices have not been announced, as of Friday afternoon.

Oct. 26 - An Evening With Tenor Pasquale Esposito - 7:30 p.m. - The Village at Lake Las Vegas

May 10 - Tangos Concert - 7:30 p.m. - The M Resort

You can learn more about the Henderson Symphony Orchestra and their upcoming concerts here.