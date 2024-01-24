Henderson now accepting applications for 2024 Battle of the Bands competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is now accepting applications for the 2024 Battle of the Bands competition.

For the first time, there will be two categories that bands can enter. One will be for bands whose members are all 20 and younger and one for bands where at least one member is 21 or older. To qualify, bands must consist of two or more performers who are local to Henderson or the Las Vegas area.

Bands will compete for up to $1,500 in prize money and winners will also be considered for future bookings at various Henderson events.

To enter, each band must submit a performance video and the top five bands from each category will be selected to perform in a live competition at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday, March 30. Applications must be submitted before Friday, March 1.

You can learn more here.