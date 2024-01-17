Henderson hosting grand opening for new Citrine Sky Park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Another city park is ready to welcome valley locals in Henderson.

On Feb. 7, Henderson officials will host a grand opening ceremony for Citrine Sky Park, which is located at Grand Cadence Drive and Warm Springs Road. According to the city, the park will be their 72nd park and the second one in the Cadence community.

City of Henderson

The 3.6-acre park includes slides, swings, climbers, a trampoline, two grass volleyball courts, picnic areas, barbeques, and more than 65,000 square feet of recreational turf.

The community is invited to the ceremony, which will also have activities and refreshments following the ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.