HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is preparing to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with a special performance.

City officials said Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández is scheduled to take the stage at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Friday.

You can also catch an early performance by Mariachi Alas Doradas De Keller Middle School.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.