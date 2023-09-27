Henderson hosting book signing with author Ben Clanton

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Best-selling author and illustrator Ben Clanton is coming to Henderson.

According to city officials, it's part of a presentation, book signing, and meet-and-greet that is scheduled for Oct. 4 at Paseo Verde Library, which is located at 280 South Green Valley Parkway.

The event is free to attend.

Clanton is known for his "Narwhal and Jelly" series and his fifth book, "Happy Narwhalidays", is a New York Times Best Seller.

City officials said Clanton will be visiting Henderson schools during the week to discuss writing and illustrating with students.

