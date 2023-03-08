Watch Now
Hello Kitty pop-up truck coming to Downtown Summerlin

Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 17:07:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is coming to Downtown Summerlin this weekend.

Organizers said this is separate from other Hello Kitty locations in the valley like the container cafe at The Park on the Strip and the Hello Kitty Cafe in Fashion Show Mall.

Officials said the truck coming to Summerlin will include exclusive merchandise and limited-edition collections including cups, lunchboxes, tote bags, and decorated cookie sets.

The truck will be in the Macy's Promenade on Festival Plaza Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers said the truck will only accept credit and debit card payments and will not accept cash.

