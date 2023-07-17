HaSalon restaurant now open at the Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another culinary destination has officially opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip.

HaSalon is now open and taking reservations at the Venetian. This is the second creation from Chef Eyal Shani and the menu evolves nightly and features Israeli cuisine.

"Las Vegas is all about the will to live on instincts, to put your life in the hands of luck. Nobody understands that more than HaSalon - the energy, and the food, are all mesmerizing and elevate your feelings," Shani said. "At HaSalon, you are getting the best feeling that life can give, the magic from a night you are praying will never end, experiencing a loss of control and the freedom that feeling has. Our mission, the whole reason for our existence and the whole reason that millions of people around the globe are dreaming of us, is to give happiness and make people that visit us much happier than they were before."

Some of the dishes on the menu include charred beetroot carpaccio with creme fraiche in a horseradish snow, tomato tortellini, and lamb shoulder.

This isn't Shain's first restaurant at the Venetian. His concept Miznon opened in December 2022.

"We welcome Chef Shani's Mediterranean street food restaurant to The Palazzo earlier this year," said Patrick Nichols, the president and chief executive officers at The Venetian. "HaSalon is known globally for its dynamic atmosphere and inventive menu and will build upon our goal of creating the most sought-after culinary experiences on the Las Vegas Strip."

You can learn more about the restaurant or make reservations here.