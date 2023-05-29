Green Valley Ranch Resort bringing back popular wellness series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino officials are bringing back popular wellness series including Full Moon Flow and Weekend Warm Up.

The resort said Full Moon Yoga includes six classes that are scheduled around the upcoming full moon cycles. That includes lunar yoga, guided meditation, and soothing sound baths. Casino officials said all attendees will enjoy "special activations" and a free day pass to Green Valley Ranch's main pool.

For the Weekend Warm Up series, guests can attend complimentary yoga classes at the Opium Deck in front of The Pond, which starts at 8 a.m. After each session, casino officials said guests can get 50% off a day pass or can get a free day pass to redeem another time Monday through Friday.

For both series, guests must be at least 21 years old and encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and water. Due to popular demand, casino officials add that RSVPs are required to attend the Weekend Warm Up Series.

You can see the current schedule for those classes below.

Full Moon Flow

June 1 - 7:30 p.m. at the Backyard Opium Deck

August 31 - 7 p.m. at the Backyard Opium Deck

Weekend Warm Up

June 3 - 8 a.m.

June 10 - 8 a.m.

June 17 - 8 a.m.

June 24 - 8 a.m.