Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Great American Foodie Fest coming to the Orleans Hotel & Casino

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Great American Foodie Fest
Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 20:02:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Delicious eats and sweet treats are coming back to the valley in the form of the Great American Foodie Fest.

The event features over 40 food trucks from across the country. The festival will also have live entertainment, carnival rides and games, a beer garden, eating competitions, arts and crafts vendors, and retail vendors.

Since the event began in 2012, the event and food vendors have been featured on the Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel.

It will be at the Orleans Hotel & Casino from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

General admission tickets are $8 online and $11 at the game. VIP experience tickets are available only online. A 1-Day VIP Experience is $60 and a 3-Day VIP Experience is $100.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH