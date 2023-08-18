Great American Foodie Fest coming to the Orleans Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Delicious eats and sweet treats are coming back to the valley in the form of the Great American Foodie Fest.

The event features over 40 food trucks from across the country. The festival will also have live entertainment, carnival rides and games, a beer garden, eating competitions, arts and crafts vendors, and retail vendors.

Since the event began in 2012, the event and food vendors have been featured on the Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel.

It will be at the Orleans Hotel & Casino from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

General admission tickets are $8 online and $11 at the game. VIP experience tickets are available only online. A 1-Day VIP Experience is $60 and a 3-Day VIP Experience is $100.

You can learn more here.