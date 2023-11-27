Grammy Award winner Amy Grant performing at the Palms Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grammy Award winner Amy Grant is set to perform at the Palms Casino.

On Monday, casino officials announced the singer-songwriter will take the stage at the Pearl Concert Theater on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Her career spans more than 40 years and includes six Grammy Awards, 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and one of five honorees to receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements.

Club Serrano members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and Pearl Concert Theater customers will have access to a presale beginning on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. All presales will end on Nov. 30 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. and start at $45.