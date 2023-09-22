Gordon Ramsay looking for 'Idiot Sandwich' makers for new TV show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have a tasty sandwich recipe and live in or near Nevada, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay wants you.

On Instagram, the chef announced he is looking for sandwich makers to become the ultimate "Idiot Sandwich". You may remember the viral meme where he put a slice of bread on both of Julie Chen Moonves' face during a comedy sketch and asked what she was before she replied she was an idiot sandwich.

According to the application form, the meme has been transformed into a new digital culinary competition that is coming to Las Vegas. You have to be at least 18 years old and be available for one day of filming, which is listed as either Nov. 13, 14, or 15.

Ramsay told People magazine he sometimes gets stopped on the street by people asking him to call them an idiot sandwich and that the Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace actually sells "Idiot Sandwich" earmuffs.

In addition to possibly spotting the chef around town, Ramsay fans can also take out their anger in a Kitchen Nightmares-themed rage room, which is coming to Downtown Las Vegas.

According to a press release, fans will be able to use bats to smash small kitchen appliances, rolling pins, liquor bottles, vases, and dinner plates while Ramsays' voice is played over speakers.

The two-day event is scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Axehole Vegas, which is located at 450 Fremont Street.

Fans have to be at least 18 years old and will be able to book 15-minute slots at the rage room soon. You can find more information, including how to get your tickets, here.