Gordon Ramsay Burger scheduled to open at Flamingo in Summer 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is adding another restaurant to his Las Vegas empire.

On Friday, Caesars Entertainment announced that another Gordon Ramsay Burger location would be opening on the Strip. This time, it will be at the Flamingo. The first Burger opened at Planet Hollywood in Dec. 2012.

DEZMOTIF Studios

"We are incredibly fortunate to celebrate the popularity of Burger inside Planet Hollywood. So much, in fact, that we expanded the space a few years ago to meet the demand and accommodate more guests," Ramsay said. "Now, to add another location inside one of the most iconic resorts in Las Vegas is truly a dream come true."

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant was designed by DEZMOTIF Studios and will replace the former Bird Bar space, which is located along Las Vegas Boulevard.

The restaurant features an exhibition kitchen, island-style bar, and Union Jack accents. There will also be an open-air patio that overlooks the Strip and includes a 25-foot-tall LED column showcasing the restaurant's imagery.

DEZMOTIF Studios

Casino officials said the restaurant is scheduled to open in Summer 2024. This will be his seventh restaurant in Las Vegas.