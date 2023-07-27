Golden Tiki's July, August charity cocktail to benefit Nevada Blind Children's Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Tiki is continuing its tradition of making creative cocktails for a cause.

Officials said the unique cocktail for July and August is the Slow Poke Rodriguez. The drink features Cazadores Tequila, Vecchio Amaro del Capo, Giffard Orgeat, lime, and mezcal rain.

The specialty cocktail costs $16 for the drink or $35 if you would also like the keepsake mug, which is available while supplies last.

Proceeds are going towards the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation. The organization provides educational curriculum, extracurricular activities, and social opportunities for children who are visually impaired. According to their website, 93 children used their services during the 2021-2022 school year. That includes 53 students who are blind or visually impaired and 40 of their siblings who can see. They add there are seven children enrolled in the Children's Learning Center, which is Nevada's first preschool for the visually impaired.

Nevada is one of seven states that does not have a school for the blind.