Glittering Lights tickets half-off in July

Posted at 11:42 AM, Jul 06, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to celebrate Christmas in July. According to officials with Glittering Lights, that also means half-priced tickets.

In July, customers can purchase tickets on their website here.

Weekday tickets are $14.50 per car instead of $29. Any day tickets are $19.50 instead of $39. A season pass, which includes a Fast Pass and two vehicles, is $64.50 instead of $129 plus the Santa Tram is $10 per person instead of $25.

You just need to use the code SUMMERSANTA.

Organizers said that for the first time ever, they're also launching a holiday poem contest. It's for contestants that are younger than 18 years old when they submit the poem.

Poems may be submitted between July 1 through Oct. 1 and winners will be notified by email on Nov. 1.

The grand prize includes a Vegas Golden Knights pendant, a Las Vegas Raiders pendant and 1/2 carat diamond earrings from Michael E Minden Diamond Jewelers, a season pass to Glittering Lights, party platters from Port of Subs, and a gift basket from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

Runners-up will receive a Chamilia Christmas charm bracelet from Michael E Minden Diamond Jewelers, a carload pass to Glittering Lights, a gift basket from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, and lunch from Port of Subs.

You can read all the rules and how to enter the contest here.

