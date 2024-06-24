Gjelina opening on The Venetian's Restaurant Row this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new restaurant is set to open on The Venetian's Restaurant Row.

Gjelina, a Southern California favorite, is set to open later this year.

Las Vegas will be the brand's third restaurant location. It was named after founder Fran Camaj's mother and the restaurant is driven by a farm-to-table dining experience.

The original locations opened on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach in 2008.

"The Venetian has offered us an opportunity to expand our footprint and learn from their support and expertise as we actively look to take Gjelina into new markets," said Shelley Armistead, partner and CEO of Gjelina Group. "As we embark on this growth, we're eager to bring our relaxed Venice Beach sensibility to the bustling atmosphere of The Venetian Resort."

Some of the dishes on the menu at their original location in California includes things like oysters, charcuterie, salads, sandwiches, beef tartare, saffron spaghetti, wood-roasted prawns, duck confit, and pizza.

According to a press release, the Las Vegas location will "follow the same menu format and sourcing initiatives as Los Angeles and New York City and is excited to be able to put more dollars directly into farmers' pockets."

An opening date hasn't been set, as of Sunday night, but you can track the restaurant's progress and learn more here.