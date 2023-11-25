Ginuwine, Dru Hill bringing "90s R&B Rewind" to Virgin Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Wait A Minute".

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is getting ready to send concertgoers back to the 90s with R&B legends Dru Hill and Ginuwine.

The two are set to perform a one-night-only show at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Dru Hill was founded in 1992 as "14K Harmony" and discovered by manager Kevin Peck. The band was renamed Dru Hill in 1996 and is known for songs like "Tell Me", "In My Bed", "Never Make A Promise", and "How Deep Is Your Love". Ginuwine got his start as a member of the R&B/Hip-Hop collective Swing Mob but launched a solo career in the mid-90s. He's best known hit songs like "Pony", "So Anxious", "Differences", and "Stingy". He also continues to work on projects in television and recently competed in Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $65.