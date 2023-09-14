Ghost Files Live! Tour ready to haunt the Luxor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A special haunting is coming to the Luxor as the Ghost Files Live! Tour rolls into town.

Watcher Entertainment's hit paranormal investigation show features Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej.

The duo are scheduled to stop at the Luxor Theater on Nov. 4.

According to a press release, they will screen a never-before-seen episode of Ghost Files followed by a Q&A where they will share behind-the-scenes stories, discuss their most memorable investigations, and perhaps even communicate with a ghost or two.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $46.