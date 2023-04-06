Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge hosting Roaring Twenties party on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, the classic novel The Great Gatsby is turning 98 years old.

To celebrate, Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge is throwing a Roaring Twenties party on Friday.

The resort said this isn't new because on the first Friday of every month, they invite guests to dress in their best 1920s-inspired outfits while dancing to DJ Sax Duo.

For the anniversary, there will be special cocktails like The Green Light, which features rum, green chartreuse, Midori melo, tiki juices, conocnut syrup and lime juice or The Daisy Sour, which has Belvedere, Lazzaroni Amaretteo, lemon and lime juice, rosemary syrup, lavender bitters and egg whites.

The lounge opens at 4 p.m. every day but the party doesn't start until 10 p.m.