Gallop your way to Downtown Summerlin for the Budweiser Clydesdales

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Trot your way to the holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin to get an up-close look at the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The team features eight horses pulling the famous red, white and gold beer wagon— carrying two traditionally clad drivers and a Dalmation coach dog.



. .

On Saturday, you are welcome to stop by the designated public viewing area located in the Northwest parking lot to get an up-close look at the Clydesdales. They will Grand Marshall the holiday parade at 6 p.m.

Watch the sights and sounds from their 2022 appearance

Trot your way to the holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin to get an up-close look at the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Budweiser Clydesdales fun facts

Each of the Clydesdales’ handcrafted harnesses and collars weigh approximately 130 pounds.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are given short names, such as Duke, Mark and Bud, to make it easier for the driver to command the horses during a performance.

Budweiser Clydesdales’ horseshoes measure more than 20 inches from end to end and weigh about 5 pounds.

Dalmatians were known as coach dogs because they ran between the wheels of coaches or carriages and were companions to the horses. Since the 1950s, Dalmatians have traveled with the Budweiser Clydesdales hitch, perched atop the wagon proudly next to the driver.

The turn-of-the-century beer wagons have been meticulously restored and are kept in excellent condition. They are equipped with two braking systems: a hydraulic pedal device that slows the vehicle for turns and downhill descents and a handbrake that locks the rear wheels when the wagon is at a halt.

Here is what you have to know for Saturday

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.— Up-close look at the Clydesdales

6 p.m. — Watch the Clydesdales grand marshall the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade

For more information, visit this link.

If you were wondering what other Christmas events are happening in Las Vegas, Channel 13 compiled a list for you below: