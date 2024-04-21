Watch Now
Future, Kevin Hart, Sam Hunt, Boyz II Men announce new dates in Las Vegas

Posted at 7:32 PM, Apr 20, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another week in Las Vegas means another round of entertainers have announced new show dates across the Las Vegas valley. Channel 13 rounded up the latest batch of dates and where you can catch the shows.

Kevin Hart - Resorts World

Comedian Kevin Hart is returning to Resorts World with two performances of his all-new show, Acting My Age.

He's scheduled to perform on Friday, July 12 and Sunday, July 14. Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.

Event organizers said the shows will be "phone-free experiences" and that using phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be allowed in the theater. Once guests arrive at the theater, those devices will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will have their phones with them in the pouches at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated in Phone Use Areas in the venue.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out by security.

Future and Metro Boomin - T-Mobile Arena

Future and Metro Boomin are bringing the We Trust You Tour to T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Aug. 30.

Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.

Boyz II Men, Robin Thicke - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

The best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men, is returning to Las Vegas for a four-night engagement at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

The shows will be on Aug. 23, 24, 30, and 31.

The group will also be sharing the stage with special guest Robin Thicke.

Tickets start at $70 and are on sale now.

Sam Hunt - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Country star Sam Hunt is scheduled to take the stage at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas for two nights.

Those dates are set for Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.

Lewis Black - The Venetian

Comedian Lewis Black is hitting the road for his Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour.

"For a while now, I have been letting folks know that I am going to retire from touring. No one believed me. 'Why would you retire from touring,' they asked. This is after years of being asked why I was touring. 'It must be exhausting,'" Black said in a press release. "It is a life that has given me great joy and opened a world of possibilities for me. I thought the road would go on forever. Well, I was wrong about that. And the fact is as hard as the road may be to be on, it's harder to leave it. I am only retiring from touring. It's time for me to explore other avenues such as writing, reading your rants, and pitching TV shows that will be rejected."

He is scheduled to perform at The Summit Showroom at The Venetian on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now.

Kathleen Madigan - The Venetian

Are you ready for The Potluck Party 2024 Tour? Comedian Kathleen Madigan is stopping by The Summit Showroom at The Venetian on Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now.

America - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The rock band America is heading to The Theater at Virgin Hotels for one night only.

The Ride On Tour 2024 will stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23.

Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.

Lee Brice - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Lee Brice is scheduled to make his debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels with a one-night-only performance on Friday, May 17.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

Parker McCollum - Planet Hollywood

Country artist Parker McCollum is ready to rock the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 19.

He will be sharing the stage with special guest, The Randy Rogers Band.

Tickets start at $60 and are on sale now.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive - Lee's Family Forum

The band behind hits like "Takin' Care of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" is heading to Henderson.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and special guest Starship, will perform at Lee's Family Forum on Friday, July 19.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.

