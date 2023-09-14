FuelFest returning to Las Vegas, raising money for Paul Walker's foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — FuelFest is getting ready to return to the Las Vegas valley for the second year.

The event was co-founded by Chris Lee and Cody Walker, the brother of actor Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013.

The first FuelFest event was in 2019 and Walker said the idea for the event is because of his family's love of car culture.

"When I was just four years old, I got a Power Wheels army Jeep for Christmas. I drove that call all over the place; and under my older brothers' tutelage, I was racing timed hot laps in the driveway in no time," Walker said. "As Paul's career, and car collection,began to grow, I became exposed to a wide range of cars from American muscle to JDM legends and German autos. Paul never could just pick one genre, he had to have them all, and in so doing making my love for cars very well-rounded."

FuelFest is coming to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

The event kicks off with a pre-party on Friday, Oct. 6. There will be drifting, ride-alongs, music, curated cars on display, beer, and food. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the party runs through 10 p.m.

The festival is on Saturday, Oct. 7. The main event will be a car show featuring over 500 vehicles from around the world. There will also be drift ride-alongs, a live concert at the Yokohama Tire Festival Stage, guests appearances, including Walker, art displays, food and drinks, giveaways, raffles, and signed merchandise.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. A portion of the proceeds with benefit Paul Walker's foundation, Reach Out Worldwide. He founded the non-profit in 2010. The organization sends first responders and professionals in the medical and construction-related fields to respond to natural disasters around the world to help with relief efforts. According to the organization's website, since ROWW was founded, 1,944 volunteers have donated 56,833 hours of their time to serve communities around the world.

You can learn more about FuelFest here and learn more about Reach Out Worldwide here.