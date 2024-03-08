Friendship Circle hosting fundraiser, free community carnival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas nonprofit organization is looking to raise funds and awareness for individuals with disabilities in southern Nevada.

The Friendship Circle Las Vegas is getting ready to hold its annual Walk4Friendship community fundraiser on Sunday, April 7 at the Las Vegas Sports Park.

The event kicks of with a one-mile walk and a free community carnival. Organizers said there will be a zipline, trackless train, video game truck, mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, air jumpers, a petting zoo, a pirate ship, kiddie bucket swings, and pony rides. There will also be guest celebrity appearances at the carnival.

While the walk and carnival are free and open to the public, donations are encouraged.

Check-in for the walk starts at 10 a.m. The welcome ceremony and walk start at 11 a.m. and the community carnival starts at noon.

You can learn more about the event and the organization here.