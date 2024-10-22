Fremont Street Experience releases 2024 Downtown Hoedown lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Downtown Hoedown is once again returning to the Fremont Street Experience during the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

This year's free concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4 and will feature Randy Houser, Jackson Dean, and Chase Matthew.

Chase Matthew is scheduled to perform at the Main Street Stage at 5:15 p.m.

Jackson Dean is scheduled to perform at the First Street Stage at 7 p.m.

Randy Houser is scheduled to perform at the Third Street Stage at 9:15 p.m.

This is not the first time that Dean and Houser have performed on Fremont Street.

They both previously took the stage there as part of the Country's Next Big Thing concert series.

You can learn more about NFR events by going to their website.