Fremont Street Experience presents free concert with Annie Bosko

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fremont Street Experience is getting ready to introduce another country music artist to valley audiences.

On Thursday, they announced Annie Bosko will put on a free concert as part of their "Country's Next Big Thing" concert series.

The California native got her start with her hit song "Crooked Halo", which garnered more than three million streams.

She has also toured alongside Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton.

Her five-song, self-titled EP is available now.

She's scheduled to perform on the First Street Stage at 7 p.m. on April 23.

Performers that have taken the stage as part of this concert series in the past include MaRynn Taylor, Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, Jackson Dean, and Chase Matthew.