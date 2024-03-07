Fremont Street Experience hosting new free concert series in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fremont Street Experience is ready to keep rocking with a new series of free concerts.

On Wednesday, the entertainment district announced they are launching Free April Fridays.

Every Friday in April, music lovers can catch some of their favorite bands.

You can see the full schedule below.



Friday, April 5 - Hosted by *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and features performances by O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO

Friday, April 12 - Alien Ant Farm & The Ataris

Friday, April 19 - The Sugarhill Gang & Tag Team

Friday, April 26 - Lit

Fremont Street officials said this concert series leads up to the fan-favorite Downtown Rocks series, which is expected to kick off on Memorial Day Weekend. As of Wednesday, the 2024 Downtown Rocks lineup hasn't been released.