Fremont Street Experience hosting free RaceJam concert with Dylan Scott

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NASCAR is preparing to return to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400.

To celebrate, the Fremont Street Experience is once again hosting a free RaceJam concert. This year, it will be headlined by country star Dylan Scott. He's known for hit songs like "My Girl", "Nobody", "New Truck", and "Can't Have Mine".

The concert is scheduled for March 2 at 9 p.m. on the Third Street Stage.

The NASCAR Hauler Parade will hit the Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. They will stage at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa and start the parade at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard. They will proceed north to Sahara Avenue and then move to Interstate 15 and head to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

For fans staying on the Strip or in Downtown Las Vegas, they are also bringing back a speedway shuttle. The shuttle will pick up guests at Main Street Station, Planet Hollywood, and Treasure Island. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

The Victoria's Voice 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race is on Friday, March 1 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday, March 2. The Pennzoil 400 Cup NASCAR Cup Series will be on Sunday, March 3.