Fremont Street Experience hosting free concert with Chase Matthew

Chase Matthew
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 14:35:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fremont Street Experience is getting ready to host another free concert as part of the Country's Next Big Thing series.

Singer-songwriter Chase Matthew is set to hit the stage on Aug. 30.

The Nashville native released his debut album, Born For This, in 2022. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in March and performed on the Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest in June.

His second album, Come Get Your Memory, was released this year.

He's scheduled to perform on the First Street Stage at 7 p.m.

