Fremont Street Experience bringing back Drinksgiving, performance by Shaggy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An annual holiday tradition is coming back for 2023.

On Tuesday, Fremont Street Experience officials announced that Drinksgiving will return on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The event will be headlined by Grammy Award winner and reggae icon Shaggy, who is putting on a free concert.

In addition to that performance, DJs will perform on the First Street Stage.

DJ Sara P is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., DJ Eric Forbes is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., DJ Stretch and DJ Shift will be from 10 p.m. to midnight, and DJ Alex Peace will be from midnight to 2 a.m.

The Great Onesie Bar Crawl is also returning. According to the event website, tickets for the bar crawl are $105.

You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.