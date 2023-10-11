Fremont Street Experience announces lineup for 2023 NFR Downtown Hoedown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you ready to Cowboy Up?

The Fremont Street Experience is kicking off the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with its free Downtown Hoedown concert. That's set for Wednesday, Dec. 6.

This year's lineup includes Bryan Martin, Shane Smith & The Saints, LOCASH, Priscilla Block, and Eli Young Band.

Martin, best known for hits like "We Ride", "Wolves Cry", and "Memory To Drown", will open the show at 4:15 p.m.

Up next will be Smith, who is scheduled to take the Main Street Stage from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Texas natives hits include "All I See Is You", "Cocaine Habit", and "Dance The Night Away".

LOCASH is scheduled to perform from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the First Street Stage. Some of their fan-favorite songs include "I Love This Life", "I Know Somebody", and "Three Favorite Colors".

Then, Priscilla Block is scheduled to perform from 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. She came onto the country scene in 2022 and is best known for her number-one duet with Justin Moore called "You, Me, And Whiskey".

The Eli Young Band will take the Third Street Stage at 9:30 p.m. The band, known for songs like "Crazy Girl", "Love Ain't", and "Even If It Breaks Your Heart", has toured with Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Tim McGraw. The show is scheduled to wrap up at 11 p.m.

According to officials with the Fremont Street Experience, the show is free and open to the public.