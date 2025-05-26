Free outdoor concert series to return to Downtown Summerlin this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series proved to be popular last year, so Downtown Summerlin is bringing it back for the community to enjoy again this June.
The shows will take place on The Lawn, with shows schedule to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 4-July 23.
According to event organizers, these evenings outdoors will be filled with live music, kids’ activities, and specialty cocktails available for purchase.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
See the full concert schedule below.
- June 4: Envy, Noelle Chiodo
- June 11: Moonshiners, Default Valentine
- June 18: Million Dollar Band, Jase Naron
- June 25: Empire Records, Ilan Dvir-Djerassi
- July 2: Lyte Bryte, Johnny Thornton
- July 9: 80s Night - The Band, Sidney Patrick
- July 16: Spring Valley Kickback, Jonny Hazard
- July 23: Jeremy Cornell, Justin Centeno
For more information, click here for more information.
