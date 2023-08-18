Free Michael Jackson celebration coming to The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cirque du Soleil, Mandalay Bay, and Sony Music Entertainment are ready to celebrate the legacy of the King Of Pop.

A three-day immersive Michael Jackson event will be at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place at Mandalay Bay from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29.

According to officials, the event "will transport guests into the world of Michael Jackson's music with interactive elements and specific track-focused experiences and photo moments".

There will also be a Q&A inside the Michael Jackson One Theater with Tony award-winning actor Myles Frost. He also performed in the Broadway production of "MJ The Musical". Michael Jackson One artists will also perform and there will be a book signing by author and costume designer Michael Bush.

The event is free but you do need to register for tickets. You can learn more about the event here and reserve your tickets here.