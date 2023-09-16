Free Laughlin Bullhead Airshow returns in April 2024

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — Historic military and civilian aircraft are returning to the skies over the Mojave Desert as the Laughlin Bullhead Airshow returns in April.

The free event will honor the history of aviation and feature a variety of aircraft.

This will be the second year for the event, which launched last year thanks to airshow veteran Kevin Walsh, Nellis Air Force Base, and Aviation National airshow partners.

The show is scheduled for April 6.

Event organizers said additional information will be released in the coming months and you can track the latest here.