Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Free Laughlin Bullhead Airshow returns in April 2024

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Laughlin Bullhead Air Show
Posted at 7:16 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 22:16:37-04

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — Historic military and civilian aircraft are returning to the skies over the Mojave Desert as the Laughlin Bullhead Airshow returns in April.

The free event will honor the history of aviation and feature a variety of aircraft.

This will be the second year for the event, which launched last year thanks to airshow veteran Kevin Walsh, Nellis Air Force Base, and Aviation National airshow partners.

The show is scheduled for April 6.

Event organizers said additional information will be released in the coming months and you can track the latest here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH