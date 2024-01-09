Free fanny packs and more planned for Las Vegas Thunder Knight at Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Saturday is Las Vegas Thunder Knight at the Dollar Loan Center, the Henderson Silver Knights announced this week.

The themed night is planned to honor Las Vegas' former hometown hockey team, which played at the Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV from 1993 to 1999.

The Silver Knights will face the Milwaukee Admirals at 3 p.m.

The first 1,500 fans in the building on Saturday will receive a Las Vegas Thunder-themed fanny pack, the Silver Knights announced on Tuesday. All fans in attendance will be gifted a commemorative poster, according to the team.

During the game, the Silver Knights will also wear commemorative Las Vegas Thunder-inspired jerseys.

Those jerseys will later be sold, along with one of two custom Las Vegas Thunder jackets, through HSK Authentics at The Livery.

The two custom jackets were created in collaboration with Jeanius Jackets. The second jacket will be donated, though the Silver Knights didn't say to whom.

"More details regarding the jersey and jacket on-sale will be provided at a later date," according to the Silver Knights.

For Las Vegas Thunder Knight, the Silver Knights encouraged their fans to wear '90s-inspired outfits and arrive early for special activations on the Tiltyard, including interactive games and activities, a live DJ and a free 360 photo booth.

"Select Las Vegas Thunder alumni are expected to be in attendance during the match up," the Silver Knights stated.

Limited single-game tickets for Saturday's game were still available as of Tuesday morning. Tickets can be purchased on hendersonsilverknights.com.

Fans who can't attend that game in person will be able to watch it on Channel 13's sister station, Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Golden Knights.