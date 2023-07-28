Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Frankie Moreno performing at the Sahara in August

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Frankie Moreno
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 15:52:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "King Of Vegas" is returning to the valley stage.

Frankie Moreno is scheduled to perform at the Sahara Theatre on Aug. 12.

"Frankie is wildly talented and we are elated to have him perform inside the Sahara Theatre for a distinctive one-night-only performance," said Paul Hobson, the Sahara's general manager. "Sahara epitomizes the timeless soul of Las Vegas, so we look forward to hosting one of the city's greatest headliners for an unforgettable evening."

The Emmy-nominated performer have 17 top ten albums and 97 number one hits.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend the show. Tickets start at $26 and are on sale now.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH