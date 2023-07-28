Frankie Moreno performing at the Sahara in August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "King Of Vegas" is returning to the valley stage.

Frankie Moreno is scheduled to perform at the Sahara Theatre on Aug. 12.

"Frankie is wildly talented and we are elated to have him perform inside the Sahara Theatre for a distinctive one-night-only performance," said Paul Hobson, the Sahara's general manager. "Sahara epitomizes the timeless soul of Las Vegas, so we look forward to hosting one of the city's greatest headliners for an unforgettable evening."

The Emmy-nominated performer have 17 top ten albums and 97 number one hits.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend the show. Tickets start at $26 and are on sale now.