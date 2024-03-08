Watch Now
Fourth Lindo Michoacan location in Las Vegas valley opening at Palace Station

Posted at 7:28 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 22:28:16-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Lindo Michoacan location is getting ready to open its doors.

On Thursday, Palace Station announced that Lindo Michoacan will be replacing the former Tacos & Tequila space at their resort.

"The addition of this beloved Mexican restaurant reinforces our commitment to offering our visitors an unparalleled culinary experience," Lee Torres, the general manager of Palace Station, said in a press release. "We're excited to be a part of their expansion, providing both locals and visitors with an exceptional dining option that celebrates the vibrant flavors of Mexico."

The Palace Station will mark Lindo Michoacan's fourth location in the Las Vegas valley and its seventh location overall.

