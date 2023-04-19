Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is bringing his worldwide tour to the valley.

On July 1, he's is set to take the stage over at The Chelsea, which is located inside the Cosmopolitan.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

It's to promote Tomlinson's second album "Faith In The Future".

The album features songs like "Silver Tongues" and "Out Of My System".

In 2021, he was awarded a Guiness World Record for breaking the most livestreamed concert by a solo male artist and sold over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries to raise money for charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic.