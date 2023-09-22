Former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland, 'Fantasy' cast members to tap kegs for Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Vegas Golden Knight Deryk Engelland and the cast of "Fantasy" have been tapped to be the ceremonial keg tappers at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas this weekend.

Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer party, kicked off at Hofbräuhaus earlier this month for its 19th annual celebration. Each weekend, a special celebrity will be selected to tap the keg and kick off the celebration, which lasts from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31.

According to venue officials, guests can expect daily specials, stein-holding contests, live entertainment, bar games, prizes, dancing, and more!

The cast of "Fantasy" will keep the 19th annual celebration of Oktoberfest, the world's biggest beer party, going as they tap the kegs to start the weekend.

Following that, Deryk Engelland will serve as the ceremonial keg tapper on Saturday, Sept. 23

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas at 702-853-BEER (2337) or visit HofbrauhausLasVegas.com.