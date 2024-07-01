Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces U.S. residency with David Guetta

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another DJ and producer will soon call Fontainebleau Las Vegas home.

According to a press release, the resort, as well as its sister property, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, have announced an exclusive U.S. residency with David Guetta.

"I'm so grateful to Jeff Soffer [Fontainebleau's Chairman and CEO] for giving me a stage to do what I love for the greatest fans in the world," Guetta said. "I get excited every time I'm about to perform at LIV in Miami, and now I cannot wait to start a fresh chapter at LIV Las Vegas inside the Strip's newest luxury resort. It is going to be incredible!"

The two-year residency is scheduled to start in 2025.

Fontainebleau officials said dates for David Guetta LIV and LIVE Beach, in both Las Vegas and Miami Beach, will be announced soon.