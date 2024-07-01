Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces U.S. residency with David Guetta

David Guetta
John Salangsang/John Salangsang/Invision/AP
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2017 file photo shows DJ-producer David Guetta performing at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. When hundreds of artists started singing from their living rooms when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Grammy-winning DJ-producer still wanted to perform in front of a live audience. So the hitmaker set up shop at Icon Brickell in downtown Miami, performing outdoors for 90 minutes as 8,000 locals danced along from their balconies during the feel-good moment last month. Now, he’s launching his second United At Home event at an undisclosed location in New York on Saturday to connect with fans and raise money for health care workers and virus relief efforts. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
David Guetta
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jun 30, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another DJ and producer will soon call Fontainebleau Las Vegas home.

According to a press release, the resort, as well as its sister property, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, have announced an exclusive U.S. residency with David Guetta.

"I'm so grateful to Jeff Soffer [Fontainebleau's Chairman and CEO] for giving me a stage to do what I love for the greatest fans in the world," Guetta said. "I get excited every time I'm about to perform at LIV in Miami, and now I cannot wait to start a fresh chapter at LIV Las Vegas inside the Strip's newest luxury resort. It is going to be incredible!"

The two-year residency is scheduled to start in 2025.

Fontainebleau officials said dates for David Guetta LIV and LIVE Beach, in both Las Vegas and Miami Beach, will be announced soon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH