Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes to co-headline show at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes will hit the road together this fall for a co-headlining tour with special guests Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and THICK.

A show will take place in Las Vegas on Oct. 9 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Local pre-sales take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the official on-sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m.

Flogging Molly’s Dave King shares his excitement about the new tour:

“What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes. We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience. We cannot wait to see you all! So take care dear friends, till we raise a glass to one and all, Slainté! Flogging Molly.”

Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie shares:

“Can’t be hermits forever. Violent Femmes re-enter the big bad world they sing about. We are happy to crawl out of our hole just in time to celebrate 40 years as a band.”

For more information visit virginhotelslv.com.

