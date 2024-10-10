Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace opening at The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian's new groove is Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace.

The roller-skating experience is scheduled to open in November and run through early 2025.

TAO Beach will be transformed into a skating rink that is 3,250 square feet and will cover the venue's two pools.

The Venetian

"We are thrilled to join forces with The Venetian Resort and Tao Group Hospitality as we take our proven experiential concept to Las Vegas for our first-ever Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace winter residency," Flipper's World CEO Eddie Bromberg and President Ariel Elazar Storch said in a press release. "Flipper's is known for creating inclusive spaces in sync with our vibrant community and curated line-up of top artists and DJs that bring the joy of roller skating alive — whether you are on skates, in sneakers, or just along for the party."

The rink will be open to all ages and will also have special programming for adults 21 and older.

Roller skating will be available from on Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Guests can bring their own skates or rent them at the venue for $5.

Tickets start at $20 and you can learn more here.