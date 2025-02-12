Flamingo Las Vegas GO Pool set to open this spring after major $20M overhaul

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just in time for the summer pool season, a new revamp at the famous, tropical Flamingo Las Vegas is set to open this spring — the all-new GO Pool.

On Tuesday, Caesars Entertainment, the Flamingo's parent company, announced the new $20 million project. Once complete, the area will feature a multi-pool complex with a 30-seat swim-up bar, 33 VIP cabanas, a 50-foot-wide "rain curtain" waterfall, a grotto pool and much more.

“For decades, the famous GO Pool has been a destination favorite during pool season, and we recognize our guests’ loyalty to the brand,” said Dan Walsh , the SVP and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas.

“This project is not a renovation; it’s a completely different pool complex that was constructed from the ground up. The team has worked tirelessly for months to develop a new GO Pool that honors the rich history of the Flamingo with a stylish and modern aesthetic inspired by the resort’s origins. We look forward to offering an elevated pool experience and exceptional VIP service to our guests.”

This project, the company said, is part of a multi-phase transformation project at the Flamingo for many of its most prominent features as well as new additions like Pinky's by Vanderpump and Gordon Ramsay Burger, to name a few.

Caesars Entertainment said both hotel guests and non-hotel guests that are 21+ have complimentary general admission to the GO Pool on a first-come, first-serve basis.

