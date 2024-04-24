First Parm Famous Italian outside of East Coast opening at the Aria

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another popular Italian spot is opening in Las Vegas.

Major Food Group announced that Parm Famous Italian is set to open inside the Proper Eats Food Hall at the Aria later this spring. It will be the brand's first location outside of the East Coast.

The original location opened in New York City's Little Italy in 2011 and features fan-favorite dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, pizza knots, and cannolis.

“Parm is the next evolution in our mission to innovate the food hall dining scene with fresh, diverse food experiences,” said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality, who runs the Proper Eats Food Hall. “We’re thrilled to welcome Parm’s exceptional cuisine to Proper Eats.”

Major Food Group has several other restaurants in Las Vegas, including CARBONE at the Aria and Sadelle's at the Bellagio.