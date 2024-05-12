First official One Piece Cafe in the United States is now open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first official One Piece Cafe has opened its doors and it's located in Las Vegas.

More than 400 fans lined up to celebrate the grand opening of the restaurant, which is located at 5600 Spring Mountain Road.

First official One Piece Cafe in the U.S. is now open in Las Vegas

The first people to line up were 17-year-old Tyler Gewelber-Williams and 18-year-old Ezra Graham, who started lining up on Friday at 8 p.m.

"I love One Piece so I had to experience this," Gewelber-Williams said. "I'm here to get the Franky Burger and the giveaway bag."

The first 10 people to arrive received swag bags filled with $100 worth of merchandise and the first 50 received a total with $50 worth of merchandise.

One Piece Cafe

According to a press release, the 2,000-square-foot restaurant depicts the series protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew, on their epic high seas quest to find the ultimate treasure, "The One Piece."

The menu includes items inspired by the series characters' favorite foods like onigiri, beef curry, mochi cookies, gum-gum fruit mousse bombs, and Big Mom's wedding cake.

They also have specialty drinks like tangerine slushies, pumpkin juice, and blue-pea flower and oolong tea.

The cafe will also sell exclusive merchandise, including T-shirts, sweaters, and hats.

The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.